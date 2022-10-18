Teen boy arrested in connection to 17-year-old girl shot at Tampa apartment complex

Police said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two teen girls.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after police said he fired a shot, hitting a teen girl in the back on Friday, Oct. 14.

The shooting happened at around 8:40 a.m. Police said shortly after two teenage girls engaged in a "pre-planned" fight at Arbor Flats apartment complex on Manhattan Avenue, the 16-year-old boy who was wearing a ski mask fired one gunshot.

The bullet struck a 17-year-old girl who was in the fight, police said. She was walking away when she was hit in the back. The teen boy was related to the other girl who was in the fight, according to authorities.

The 17-year-old girl who was injured in the shooting was transported to the hospital in critical condition but survived.

Witnesses told police the fight stemmed from an argument over the teen boy buying marijuana from the 17-year-old girl with a counterfeit $100 bill on separate occasions.

One day before the fight, a friend confronted the 16-year-old boy over the counterfeit money and fought him too, police said. That's when his teenage relative asked the 17-year-old girl to meet at the apartment complex to fight the next day.

Police were able to collect one 9mm shell casing from the crime scene.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify the 16-year-old boy as the shooter. Following a consent to search his home, police found a small black 9mm handgun with a ballistic match to the shell casing found outside that day.

The teen boy was interviewed by detectives on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in which the Tampa Police Department said he confessed to the shooting.