Video: Florida trooper stops 16-year-old accused of threatening to kill detective

"God has commanded me to kill you. I will end your life..." the teen allegedly said in a message on the detective's voicemail.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers arrested a 16-year-old boy they say traveled to Florida with the intent to kill a detective.

The case began on March 1, according to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón. That's when law enforcement became aware that a 16-year-old from Virginia was soliciting pornographic images from a 13-year-old girl in Orlando, Rolón said during a news conference.

Orlando police contacted the teen's parents and "things were handled," the chief said.

However, the 16-year-old then called the Orlando Police Department Communications Center and left a voicemail saying, "I'm gonna come down there and kill all of you. Be afraid," according to the department.

The teen also reportedly left a message on the voicemail of the detective investigating the case on June 18.

"God has commanded me to kill you. I will end your life, could be within a week, could be within several years. I will end your life," he can allegedly be heard saying in the message.

This prompted Orlando police to contact police in Norfolk, Virginia, who reportedly told them that the teen had stolen his parents' car, withdrawn money from the bank and was believed to be traveling to Orlando with the intent to find the 13-year-old girl and the detective.

Orlando police began working with U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the Florida Highway Patrol on this case.

On Wednesday, June 22, Rolón says FHP troopers flagged down the teen driving on Interstate 95 near Jacksonville. Dashcam footage shows the trooper following the car for 11 miles before performing a PIT maneuver, which caused the car to spin out and hit the guard rail.

The trooper can then be seen getting out of his car and arresting the teen.

There is no word yet on charges as the investigation is ongoing.