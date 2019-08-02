SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police arrested a teen accused of beating an officer with a group of teenagers.

The off-duty officer was jogging when he saw the teens harassing a homeless person around noon Thursday at Payne Park on Adams Lane.

The group of five teens circled the officer and attacked him, police said. A probable cause affidavit said the group of teens hit the officers several times in the head and face.

An investigation after the attack led authorities to find one of the boys involved. The officer identified the boy who punched him in the face from a six-picture photo lineup.

The boy is also accused of calling him, “fat police officer cop,” the affidavit said.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police are still looking for the other four teens involved in the attack.

