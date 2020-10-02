HUDSON, Fla. — An 18-year-old high school student was arrested after deputies said he was involved in a fight and hit a school employee.

Pasco deputies said Andrew Denis was in an argument with another student when they both started fighting. At the same time, deputies said a school employee ran over to try to break up the fight.

According to an arrest report, when the school employee tried breaking up the fight, Denis began screaming and cursing. Deputies said Denis then swung his elbow and hit the school employee in the right eye.

The sheriff's office said Denis and the other student were eventually separated. Denis was taken away from the gym by law enforcement while still screaming and cursing, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said Denis told them he did not mean to hit the employee in the eye, but "he was angry and was being restrained and he did not want to be held."

Denis was charged with battery and battery on school employee/sports official.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter