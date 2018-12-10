JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities say a teenager is facing adult charges in an armed carjacking that killed a police dog named Fang.

The Florida Times-Union reports the State Attorney's Office filed upgraded charges Thursday against the 17-year-old Jhamel Paskel. The charges include killing a police dog, possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing, armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping with a firearm.

An arrest report says on Sept. 30, Paskel got into a car at a gas station and held the driver at gunpoint. It says he later ordered the driver and her passenger out and drove off.

Authorities tracked the car's GPS system and remotely shut the engine off. Officers say the youth ran with K-9 Officer Matt Herrera and the 3-year-old German shepherd in pursuit.

They say Paskel then fatally wounded Fang.

