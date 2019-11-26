ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy accused of killing his grandmother appeared in court for the first time Tuesday morning.

The judge said Javarick Henderson will remain in juvenile detention until Dec. 16. He has been appointed a public defender, and the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office will decide whether to charge him as an adult.

According to a police report released Tuesday, officers responded around 3:37 a.m. Monday to a home on 60th Avenue South near 6th Street. Officers found Gloria Davis, 56, dead from multiple stab wounds.

Police say there were two children in the home at the time, including Henderson. According to the report, the electronic alarm system was still active.

Investigators say the other person inside the home heard Henderson screaming and loud noises from the kitchen. According to the report, Henderson was found with multiple cuts on his hands, red marks on his body and covered in blood.

Henderson told the witness that he "did something bad," according to the report. Police said Henderson told the person not to call 911 until the morning "because he needed time to think."

During his court appearance, Henderson wore a green shirt and black sweatpants and had his right hand covered in bandages.

His mother, who did not identify herself, broke down in tears and walked out of the courtroom as the judge spoke. She could be heard saying "Oh, my son," from a room outside the courtroom.

A woman with Henderson's mother stayed behind and spoke directly to him, saying "We love you, baby. We'll be seeing you."



