Deputies: Teen, child arrested for bringing gun on school property

Parents of the 12-year-old were also charged with failing to secure a firearm, deputies explained.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff's Office arrested a 14-year-old and 12-year-old for possession of a gun on school property, according to a news release.

Deputies say the sheriff's office received a tip that the 14-year-old posted a photo of himself with a gun. School leaders searched the teen's belongings and didn't find a gun.

When deputies questioned the teen regarding the photo, he reportedly told detectives it was a BB gun in the photo and he threw it out in the woods near his home.

After detectives couldn't find it, they again went to speak with the teen. The 14-year-old reportedly admitted the gun was not in the woods and was actually given to a 12-year-old who went to the same school.

Deputies went to the home of the child and spoke to his parents.

According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old let the teen, who asked for the firearm, borrow a gun for the weekend.

The 12-year-old reportedly took a gun from his parents' dresser and gave it to the teen in the school bathroom on Friday, which was later returned back to the child on Monday.

Both the teen and the child were arrested by deputies on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, the sheriff's office reports. They are currently being held in the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Parents of the 12-year-old also were charged with failing to secure a firearm, deputies explained.