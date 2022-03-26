x
Police: Teen dead after Friday evening shooting in Tampa

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
TAMPA, Fla. — An 18-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Friday evening, the Tampa Police Department reports.

Around 7:23 p.m., the department received word of a shooting in the area off of Mission Court.

Officers did not locate anyone hurt at the location, the police department explains. It wasn't until later when another call came in reporting a man down that police found an unresponsive 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was reportedly transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-8477.

