16-year-old charged in deadly mobile home shooting in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old connected to a deadly shooting was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Friday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the teen fired into a mobile home on July 9 in the Pic Town Mobile Home Park on 50th Avenue Plaza West.

Nicolas Dickinson, 18, was inside the mobile home during the time of the shooting and returned gunfire, the sheriff's office said. Dickinson was fatally hit by a single bullet to his chest.

According to the most recent update, it's still unclear why the 16-year-old fired gunshots into the mobile home.