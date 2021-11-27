Police: Teen dies from stab wounds after argument with partner

The arrest report explains Zachary Brown was stabbed by a 14-year-old whom he was reportedly dating.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Auburndale Police Department responded to a scene of a stabbing just before midnight where a teen was found unresponsive, according to an arrest report.

As police arrived on the scene at the intersection of Lime Street and Charles Avenue, they reportedly found Zachary Brown, 18, in the street "severely injured" with a large amount of blood loss.

He was treated by Polk County Fire Rescue and transported to Lakeland Regional Health where he later died from the stab wounds, police report.

The arrest report explains Brown was stabbed by a 14-year-old whom he had been dating for approximately nine months before the incident.

An argument between the two led the 14-year-old to stab Brown in the arm and chest with a kitchen knife before running to his nearby home to call 911, police explain.

The teen reportedly used a towel from his house to try to stop Brown from bleeding while waiting for the officers to arrive.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody by police at the scene of the stabbing.

There is still an ongoing investigation at this time.