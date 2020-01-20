METAIRIE, La. — A video recorded by an eyewitness appears to show the moments before a 16-year-old boy died while in the custody of a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday.

JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde said the teenager was arrested after a deputy found his father with multiple bite wounds, including on his face. The sheriff's office was called after someone reported seeing the attack outside a business near Veterans and Power boulevards.

The sheriff's office said the teen "remained violent" and bit the deputy who was trying to take him into custody.

"The suspect suffered an apparent medical emergency during the arrest and became unresponsive," Rivarde said.

Paramedics took the teen to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deputy was also treated at the hospital for a bite wound.

An eyewitness tells WWL-TV that he was nearby and heard screaming before recording a video of the arrest.

Rivarde said the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy Tuesday to determine the teen's official cause of death.

