Deputies: Teen run over by car, killed after argument with 19-year-old driver in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 17-year-old was killed Saturday afternoon after he was run over by a car in Bradenton, deputies say.

The driver of the car – 19-year-old Josh Oviedo – was charged with murder.

At around 5:07 p.m., authorities responded to a report of the 17-year-old being run over by a car in the 4600 block of 4th Avenue Drive East, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead at the scene.

Authorities say the teen was run over by Oviedo due to an argument between the two.

Oviedo reportedly drove away from the area after he ran the 17-year-old over, but was arrested a short time later behind a nearby shopping center.