15-year-old accused of sending message threatening shooting at Tarpon Springs school

After detectives talked with the 15-year-old at his house, he reportedly admitted to sending the message – but only meant it as "a joke."

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after sending messages to another student threatening to participate in a mass shooting at a high school, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the agency say the teen sent messages about a school shooting that would happen at East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs. The student who was on the receiving end of the messages from the teen told school leaders who then contacted law enforcement.

After detectives talked with the 15-year-old at his house, he reportedly admitted to sending the message – but only meant it as "a joke."

In the end, the teen was taken into custody and taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office remains committed to keeping our schools, our children, and our community safe," the agency wrote in a statement.