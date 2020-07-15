Teen shot, killed in altercation over marijuana, sheriff says

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

BARTOW, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating what led to the shooting death of a teen Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Bartow Regional Medical Center after they received a call about a teen who was shot and killed. When detectives arrived, they interviewed the 19-year-old's friend who witnessed the shooting and drove the teen to the hospital.

The 18-year-old friend told detectives he got a text from his friend saying he knew a place in Bartow where they could get "free marijuana." The 18-year-old told detectives once he got into his friend's car, the 19-year-old talked about stealing the marijuana.

The two teens then went to a house in incorporated Bartow where they met another 19-year-old who gave them the marijuana, the 18-year-old told detectives. The three teens reportedly smoked for about 45 minutes; after that, the two friends told the other teen they needed to leave.

Before they left, however, the other teen asked to be paid for the marijuana. It was then the argument happened, which ended when the 19-year-old alleged shooter shot the other 19-year-old twice. The 18-year-old then drove his friend to the hospital where he died, detectives said.

"This is a classic example of how drug crimes some people consider to be ‘low-level’ and ‘non-violent’ can quickly escalate to a violent, and even fatal situation," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Detectives have interviewed both the witness and the alleged shooter. The investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information about this shooting they are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

If anyone has information and wishes to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers - call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), or click here to submit a tip.

