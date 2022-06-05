Police: Teen shot, taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries

While the department searches for the shooter, an investigation is ongoing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A teen was left with "serious" injuries after being shot Sunday afternoon, the St. Petersburg Police Department reports.

Police responded to a call of a person shot around noon Sunday. A 19-year-old was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with "serious injuries," officers explain.

No other information on the condition of the teen is known as of now.

While the department searches for the shooter, an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.