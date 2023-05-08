Police: Teen boy hospitalized following St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a shooting that sent a teen boy to the hospital Monday night.
At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 28th Street South outside the Thomas "Jet" Jackson Recreation Center on a report of a shooting, St. Pete police said.
A teenage boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His exact age was not immediately released.
Detectives were speaking with the teen to determine what led to the shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made, according to St. Pete police.