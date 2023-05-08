Police: Teen boy hospitalized following St. Pete shooting

No arrests have been made.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a shooting that sent a teen boy to the hospital Monday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 28th Street South outside the Thomas "Jet" Jackson Recreation Center on a report of a shooting, St. Pete police said.

A teenage boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His exact age was not immediately released.