ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man has been charged in the murder of a north St. Louis County woman.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Christian Bemmer, 18, of St. Louis for one count of second-degree murder, and one count of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Bemmer shot 19-year-old Shawnee Staten in the face while she was holding her two-month-old daughter. A witness identified Beemer and he admitted to being at the home with Staten at the time of her murder.

Bemmer is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

