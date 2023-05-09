Citrus County sheriff: 2 teens arrested on multiple felony charges after armed home invasion

The two teens, who were reportedly previously flagged as missing, were arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Citrus County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds accused of breaking into a home and threatening the residents with a gun, according to the sheriff's office.

On Sunday night, deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call reporting a home invasion at a house in Crystal River. Once on the scene, one of the people who were inside the house told law enforcement they heard a noise coming from the bedroom.

When going to figure out what the noise was, they reportedly saw two strangers, later identified as the two teens, in the hallway – one of whom had a gun.

One of the 16-year-old boys demanded the keys to the homeowner's car while the other pointed the gun at another person who was sleeping, the sheriff's office said in a news release. After getting the keys, one of the teens walked out of the house to start the car.

The homeowner reportedly tried to leave the house two different times but was stopped. They were then forced to sit on the couch.

"The suspects also took both victims' phones before fleeing the residence," the agency explains in the release. "Once the suspects were gone, both victims went to a neighbor's residence to call 911."

Shortly after the teens left, deputies were able to quickly find the car stopped on the side of the road with two people inside. Once emergency lights were turned on, the car immediately drove off – crossing North Suncoast Boulevard before crashing into the woods.

The two teens then got out of the car and ran into the woods, deputies say. An air unit was deployed to find the boys, who were spotted in a nearby river.

"The Air Unit observed both suspects exit the river, remove their clothes, and make another attempt to hide," the sheriff's office said.

After more units responded to the area, the teens were reportedly found hiding under a floating dock.

They were both arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala. All items stolen from the house were given back.

"It is exceedingly disappointing to see two individuals at such a young age committing crimes such as the ones in this case. These two juveniles ran away from their homes, caused us to spend valuable time and resources looking for them, and then turned to unconscionable felony behavior towards innocent citizens," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement.

"I am proud of my team's rapid actions in tracking down these individuals and putting an end to their criminal behavior before they caused any further harm to anyone else."

The two teens, who were reportedly previously flagged as missing, are facing the following charges:

16-year-old No. 1

Home Invasion Robbery (with firearm)

False Imprisonment

Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft (more than $750 less than $5000)

Battery on a Person 65 Years of Age or Older

Resist Law Enforcement Officer without Violence

Flee and Elude Law Enforcement

16-year-old No.2