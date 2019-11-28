WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of two teens in connection with a deadly carjacking that happened last week.

Deputies say a driver found the body of a man on the side of the road Nov. 21 near 3500 County Road 579 in Wimauma. On Nov. 27, deputies arrested a 15-year-old and 18-year-old Yener Morales Perez.

The sheriff's office said the duo is believed to have carjacked the man and killed him in the process. Deputies say the carjacking was not a random act and that the man was targeted.

The 15-year-old was charged with principal to first-degree murder and armed carjacking. Morales Perez was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, armed carjacking and resisting an officer without violence.

Moralez Perez was taken to the Orient Road Jail, and the 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter