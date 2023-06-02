Teens arrested in connection to Tampa crash that killed 2 people

The crash left two teens dead, a 17 and 18 year old boy.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two teenagers are facing charges after two other boys were killed in a crash Sunday night in Tampa.

Savion Griggs, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and face two charges of vehicular homicide, the Tampa Police Department announced Friday. The 17-year-old faces another charge of driving without a license that resulted in death or serious bodily injury.

It was around 10:50 p.m. on May 28 when Griggs and the other teen were both headed northbound on South 20th Street, according to police. Griggs was in a black 2012 Kia Optima and the 17-year-old was in a gray 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

The 17-year-old was changing lanes, police said, when he struck Grigg's left rear fender causing the car to veer off the east side of the roadway and hit a chain link fence.

The crash left two other teens dead, a 17 and an 18-year-old boy. At this time, police believe speed was a factor in the deadly collision.