Teens arrested in connection to Tampa crash that killed 2 people

TAMPA, Fla. — Two teenagers are facing charges after two other boys were killed in a crash Sunday night in Tampa.
Savion Griggs, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested and face two charges of vehicular homicide, the Tampa Police Department announced Friday. The 17-year-old faces another charge of driving without a license that resulted in death or serious bodily injury.
It was around 10:50 p.m. on May 28 when Griggs and the other teen were both headed northbound on South 20th Street, according to police. Griggs was in a black 2012 Kia Optima and the 17-year-old was in a gray 2016 Hyundai Sonata.
The 17-year-old was changing lanes, police said, when he struck Grigg's left rear fender causing the car to veer off the east side of the roadway and hit a chain link fence.
The crash left two other teens dead, a 17 and an 18-year-old boy. At this time, police believe speed was a factor in the deadly collision.
"Our condolences go out to the families of the victims. It's unfortunate that two young lives were lost so tragically," Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Street racing is not victimless, and it has serious consequences. There is no amount of street credibility that is worth putting your life or the lives of others at risk."