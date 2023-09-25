2 teens arrested after leading deputies to car chase on I-75 in Riverview

The teens were charged with grand theft motor vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Two teens are behind bars after they led law enforcement officials on a car chase on Sunday on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County, authorities say.

The teens stole a car out of the Riverview area and were then spotted driving it on I-75, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said via social media.

Authorities tried to pull over the teens when they made their way to the Selmon Expressway, but a video posted by the sheriff's office shows a patrol car trying to block in the stolen car. The teens, however, manage to drive off the road onto the grass and attempt to escape.

As the two teens continue to drive away, what appears to be a strike strip is on the expressway to stop the car. Even with an impacted car, the teens make an attempt to keep on driving away, but they are eventually blocked in by deputies and patrol cars with the Florida Highway Patrol.

"Unfortunately, there are people in our community who never learned, that if something is not theirs, don't touch it," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Lock your car, no matter how quickly you're going to be inside your home. This car was left unlocked and running in a driveway, making it easy for these teens to steal."

One of the teens was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement deadly weapon and fleeing to elude high speed, but both were arrested for grand theft motor vehicle.