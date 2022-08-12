Tampa police: 2 teens charged in street racing crash that left 16-year-old dead

Investigators say the 17-year-old driver was intoxicated when he swerved into the median during an illegal street race.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a July crash that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

Kristopher Trenker, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were heading east on Adamo Drive near 50th Street when they started an illegal street car race during the early hours of July 24, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Investigators say they reached speeds up to 120 mph.

Another vehicle drove into the path of the 17-year-old's car, reportedly causing him to swerve into the median. His car hit a cement culvert, became airborne and rolled several times, according to police.

The crash, investigators say, caused a 16-year-old boy riding in the back seat to be partially ejected from the car. He died at the scene.

Responding DUI and traffic homicide units say they suspected the 17-year-old was impaired. A blood test by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement showed a blood alcohol level of .08 — at the legal limit, a news release stated.

Both drivers were arrested on Aug. 10 following what the Tampa Police Department called "an extremely thorough investigation."

The 17-year-old was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. Trenker was charged with vehicular homicide, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended license.