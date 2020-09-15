Florida pilot's Ring camera helps deputies catch teens accused of breaking into cars

The pilot got the alert while he was in flight, the sheriff's office said.

DELTONA, Fla. — Three teens have been arrested after they were connected to several car break-ins throughout Deltona.

How the sheriff's office came to that arrest -- that's a bit more unique.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office says around 2 a.m. Sunday, Seminole County's Alert One helicopter was in flight when the pilot got an alert from his Ring camera at home.

The video showed two individuals checking handles on his car and truck while an SUV folled them through the neighborhood.

The pilot then notified Volusia deputies and located the SUV from the sky. When deputies tried to make a traffic stop, the SUV led them on a chase into Seminole County.

Deputies say they were able to use stop sticks to slow down the SUV in Sanford, at which point three people got out of the car while it was still rolling.

Three teens, ages 16, 15 and 14, were then taken into custody without further incident. Deputies say the gray Acura RDX they had been driving was reoprted stolen from Orange County. Inside the SUV, deputies say they found several wallets, a ski mask and a "window breaching tool."