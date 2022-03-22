Deputies: Video shows teens fleeing from law enforcement in stolen pizza delivery car

Two pizzas were found in the back seat while the 16-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger were arrested.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida teens were arrested after deputies say they stole a pizza delivery driver's car and fled from law enforcement.

It happened on March 20 when Marion County deputies reportedly received reports that a pizza delivery driver's car was stolen while he was delivering pizzas in Gainesville.

A deputy spotted the car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver took off and headed toward Interstate 75, according to the sheriff's office.

A three-minute video of the chase posted to the Marion County Sheriff's Office's Facebook shows the car weaving in and out of traffic while speeding past several stopped vehicles along the road. At one point, the car swerved off the road and continued driving through ditches.

Just as the car was about to get on I-75, the sheriff's office says the deputy stopped the car by performing a successful P.I.T. maneuver.

Two pizzas were found in the back seat while the 16-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger were arrested.

Both teens were charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle while the 16-year-old driver faces additional charges of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and driving without a valid driver's license.