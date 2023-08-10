Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Florida, according to reports

He was arrested for failing to appear in court over three traffic tickets he received two months ago, TMZ first reported.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested Wednesday night in Palm Beach County, according to multiple reports.

He was arrested for failing to appear in court over three traffic tickets he received two months ago, TMZ first reported.

According to court documents, the troubled rapper was pulled over on June 14 on Florida's Turnpike for driving 135 mph in a 65 mph zone. He was given two more tickets for having an unregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance, the Miami Herald reported.

His bond was set at $2,000, and he was released from jail before midnight, CBS News said.

This recent arrest comes months after the 27-year-old was assaulted and robbed at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth.

The assault left the rapper with several injuries. He was taken to a hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.