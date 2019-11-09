TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a shooting, police say, and the search is on for the driver of a car who might have more information about the crime.

Police were sent around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Boardwalk Trail Drive at Boardwalk Path Drive, according to a Temple Terrace Police Department news release.

Officers found one person dead upon arrival. Another person was hurt in the shooting and taken to an area hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

Police say they are looking for a green Kia Soul whose driver might have information about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Temple Terrace police at (813) 989-7110.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter