TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - The Temple Terrace Police Department is investigating a sexual battery at an apartment complex Tuesday morning involving several suspects.

The victim told police that around midnight she was walking around the Preserve Apartments at 7855 East Fletcher Ave. Police said a group of four or five people grabbed the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Witnesses described one of the suspects wearing a black bandana with a white skull, which covered his face. Descriptions of other suspects are not available, Temple Terrace police said.

"If you live within this complex and plan to be outside for any reason during the {nighttime} hours, please be aware of your surroundings and if possible, take someone with you," a news release from the police department said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call (813)506-6500. Detectives want to speak with anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at the apartment complex between 11 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

