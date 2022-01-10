DOJ: Hillsborough County woman used fake applications to get $20K in COVID relief funds

The U.S. Attorney's Office says she created fake business names and financial information for her and her family to get free "COVID money."

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A Temple Terrace woman has pleaded guilty to getting more than $20,000 in COVID relief funds through fraudulent loan applications she submitted for her and her family.

Now, she could be facing up to 30 years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney's office says Bridgitte Keim, 52, executed a scheme to get money through Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans which were designed to help businesses suffering adverse economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Justice, Keim not only submitted a fake loan application for herself but also recruited family members to submit loans on their behalf in exchange for free "COVID money" — all while knowing they did not have businesses, employees, or any expenses required to qualify for the loan.

As part of this scheme, the U.S. attorney's office says Keim created fictitious business names, false financial information, and email addresses which she used to pose as her relatives to communicate with the bank.

In one particular instance, Keim was able to get a $20,833 PPP loan in her relative's name and subsequently diverted $7,500 to her personal bank account, according to the release.

The Department of Justice says the intended losses associated with Keim’s bank fraud scheme are at least $588,693.14.