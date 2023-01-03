HCSO: Man arrested in connection to death of person inside Temple Terrace apartment

Detectives were able to identify the man responsible as 52-year-old Thomas Sapp.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a dead person being found Tuesday night inside an apartment in Temple Terrance.

The medical examiner's office was able to rule the death of the person found at The Avenue Apartments as a homicide. The sheriff's office said detectives were then able to identify the man responsible as 52-year-old Thomas Sapp.

He was arrested on Friday.

"I am grateful for the hard work and collaboration between our detectives and the Medical Examiner's Office to quickly determine the cause of death, and arrest the person responsible," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We are grateful to report that the infant found on that horrible night is safe thanks to the efforts of the Hillsborough Child Protective Services."

Sapp is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder, sexual battery (serious injury) and child neglect. An unharmed infant was also found inside the apartment.