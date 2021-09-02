Police also said they found 40 marijuana plants in the woman's home, plus more in a nearby residence.

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman may have underestimated just a bit when police searched her home for marijuana.

The 15th Drug Task Force of Tennessee arrested the woman, identified as "Ms. Brewington" in a Facebook post, for trespassing, then conducted a search at her farm. Officers asked Brewington how much marijuana was in her residence, to which she replied "maybe about an ounce."

The search uncovered more than 20 pounds of marijuana from Brewington's home and about 40 marijuana plants from her property. More plants and processed marijuana were uncovered at a nearby residence.