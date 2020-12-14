2 escaped Tennessee prison inmates found in Florida

The two were found more than 1,000 miles away from the prison where they were said to have escaped from.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities say two inmates who escaped a northwest Tennessee prison have been found in Florida.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections says law enforcement officers arrested Robert Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Sunday. They escaped Friday from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee -- more than 1,000 miles away.

Authorities say the escapees kidnapped a Kentucky highway employee and took his truck after their escape. They also are accused of stealing a different truck from a resident of Henry County, Tennessee. That truck was found Sunday in Florida.

Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and Osteen is serving an eight-year sentence for burglary.

