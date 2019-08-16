NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Stephen West, a Union County death row inmate convicted in an East Tennessee double-murder in the 1980s, has died after the State of Tennessee executed him at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed West had died at 8:27 EDT by means of electrocution.

A press conference with witnesses to the execution will take place shortly, which you can watch live below:

West chose to be executed by electrocution rather than lethal injection in a last-minute decision on Wednesday.

Why was Stephen West executed?

The 56-year-old Union County man was convicted in 1987 for the double-murder of 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Shelia Romines. West was also convicted for raping Sheila.

Graves of Wanda Romines and daughter Sheila Romines in the Big Ridge area of Union County.

The morning of March 17, 1986, West and Ronnie Martin drove to the Romines' home near Big Ridge State Park in Union County.

Wanda and Shelia Romines were the only ones at home.

Court records state West and Martin knocked on the door and Martin told Wanda Romines he wanted to borrow money. Martin previously tried to date Sheila, but she rejected him, a clemency filing said.

RELATED: Who is Stephen West and why is he being executed?

Police said after the men were let in, both women were tied up, tortured, and stabbed to death inside their home. Shelia was also raped.

Wanda Romines' body was found face down in her bed with her arms tied behind her back. Sheila’s body was on the floor of a separate bedroom. Both suffered “torture type” knife wounds.

Sheila was stabbed 17 times and her mother multiple times, court filings state.

Jack Romines found their bodies when he returned home from work.

The next day, March 18, 1986, West and Martin were arrested and charged with double murder. Both West and Martin admitted to being at the Romines’ home, but blamed each other for the killings.

West and Martin’s cases were tried separately.

West's trial began the year after the crime, in 1987. During the trial, West admitted he witnessed the crime at the home and claimed Martin was responsible for butchering the women.

West's defense said he feared for his own life. Prosecutors countered that West, an Army veteran, was a willing participant in a crime that could not have been committed by one person.

RELATED: Facing execution, TN inmate Steve West says he wasn't a killer

A jury convicted West in March 1987 of both murders and rape. West was sentenced to die in the electric chair.

After West's conviction and sentencing, Martin pleaded guilty to double-murder and was given two life sentences. Because Martin was 17, a minor, when the crime happened, lawyers argued he was not eligible for the death penalty.

Martin is now eligible for parole in 2030.

RELATED: Three more death row executions scheduled through 2020

RELATED: 'There was a time when I thought it would never happen' | Steve West set to be executed by electrocution Thursday

RELATED: Electric chair vs. lethal injection: Which is the better way to die?