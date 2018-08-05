WINTER HAVEN, FLA-- Two Tennessee men were arrested this morning on multiple charges after being pulled over for failing to observe the "Move Over" law.

According to a police report, Stephan Strong, 19, failed to slow down or move over when he drove passed emergency vehicles at about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The passenger, Albert Smith, 19, is the owner of the vehicle but it was Strong that was driving with only a Tennessee learner's permit.

Once pulled over, an officer says he smelled marijuana coming from the car and he searched the vehicle and the men.

Police found a bag of marijuana hidden in Strong's underwear and what turned out to be a stolen Glock .40 caliber pistol under the driver's seat. The gun had the serial numbers filed off and was loaded.

"This is a prime example of the danger our officers face each day when they conduct traffic stops," said Chief Charlie Bird. "Their keen observation and attention to detail has at least one stolen gun off the street and two criminals behind bars."

Both men were taken to Polk County Jail.

Strong is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an altered Firearm, and driving without a valid license.

Smith faces charges of possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, no valid driver's license, permitting unauthorized person to drive, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

© 2018 WTSP