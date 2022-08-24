Man arrested for murder, child abuse following death of 1-year-old

Detectives say a witness told them the man hit the baby for being "whiny" during a bath.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is facing murder and child abuse charges after a 1-year-old child died after he hit them, the Tampa Police Department said.

Police said the investigation began around 3 p.m. on Aug. 1 when officers responded to a home located at the Apartments at River Oaks on Woodville Street. They had been called because a 1-year-old child wasn't breathing. The baby was rushed to Saint Joseph's Hospital but later died.

Detectives investigating the case learned the baby was living with and was being cared for by 28-year-old Terin Smith while the baby's mother went to work, the agency said.

Police said a witness told detectives while Smith was giving the baby a bath, he struck the 1-year-old for being "whiny" before laying the baby in a crib.

Later, other children in the home saw the baby was unresponsive and rushed the 1-year-old to a neighboring apartment to ask an adult for help, according to police.

Detectives said Smith had already left the apartment before police arrived.

Police said an autopsy performed by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiners' Office showed the baby appeared to have suffered from injuries to the abdomen and head.

Smith was arrested on Aug. 21 in Clarksville, Tenn., and charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.