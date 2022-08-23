Man arrested in Tennessee for death of 1-year-old child in Tampa

A witness told police Terin Smith struck the baby for being "whiny" while giving him a bath, the Tampa Police Department said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a 1-year-old baby in his care.

Terin Smith, 28, is charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

At around 3 p.m. on Aug. 1, police officers responded to a call of a 1-year-old child reported to be not breathing at an apartment on Woodville Street in northeast Tampa. The child was transported to Saint Joseph's Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police say.

Detectives began investigating and learned that the 1-year-old was in the care of Smith while the child's mother went to work. A witness told police while Smith was giving the child a bath, he struck the 1-year-old for being "whiny," then laid the child down in a crib, police said in a news release.

Other children in the home noticed the 1-year-old was unresponsive and rushed them to a neighboring apartment to ask another adult for help. Police said Smith left the area before officers arrived.

An autopsy by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiners' Office concluded that the baby appeared to suffer from injuries to the abdomen and head.