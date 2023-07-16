Troopers searching for Tesla driver accused of serious hit-and-run on Gandy Bridge

The car was reportedly found at an apartment complex in Largo.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person driving a Tesla early Sunday morning is accused of a hit-and-run while speeding on the Gandy Bridge in Pinellas County.

The person -- who was in a white Tesla Model 3 -- was heading westbound on the bridge when the car overtook and collided with a 20-year-old man on a Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Troopers say the motorcycle overturned and the Tesla drove away, leaving the rider with serious injuries.

FHP says they found parts of the Tesla at the crash scene that directly tied the car to the crash.

The car was reportedly found at an apartment complex in Largo and belongs to a woman who is not being identified. Troopers took the Tesla as evidence in the hit-and-run crash.