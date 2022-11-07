Testimony underway in Matthew Terry murder trial

In opening statements, prosecutors described this as a particularly gruesome murder.

TAMPA, Fla. — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, 47, who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend Kay Baker to death this past May.

The case recently gained even more attention because suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren originally said they would not seek the death penalty in this case. But when Gov. DeSantis suspended Warren, interim State Attorney Susan Lopez said they would.

Terry appeared to be tearing up as prosecutors laid out their case. Testimony and a 911 call from neighbors describing a grizzly, deadly scene in Lithia on May 28.

“Kay Baker was fighting for her life,” said prosecutor Justin Diaz. “She’s getting injured on her hands, front, neck, and back.”

Prosecutors admitted they never found a knife or any other weapon. But DNA, physical evidence and witness testimony, they said, all pointed to Terry killing Baker in a jealous rage. Brutal, as they described it. And pre-meditated.

“She’s been stabbed multiple times. She’s been cut multiple times,” said Diaz. “It has severed her carotid artery, her jugular vein, and her voice box.”

“We’re asking that you reserve your judgment as you agreed to do,” said Terry’s defense lawyer, Jennifer Spradley.

Spradley described the state’s case as circumstantial.

“What it means, is that there’s going to be pieces to the puzzle that the state is going to at the end, and as Mr. Diaz just did, try to paint a picture with those pieces,” said Spradley. “But you are to listen to all of those pieces critically and determine for yourselves what they mean.”

Following opening statements, the jury began to hear from neighbors who found Baker as well as Hillsborough deputies who were first to respond to the scene.

“At the end of this trial, one answer will emerge as the clear and obvious answer,” said Diaz. “It’s that the defendant killed Kay Baker and that he did so in a premeditated way.”