Like other members of the Capitol mob, investigators say Joshua Lollar posted selfies and videos bragging that he was breaching the Capitol and fighting with police.

SPRING, Texas — A Spring man was arrested by FBI agents Friday on federal charges relating to his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Federal investigators say Joshua Ryan Lollar was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was in the process of certifying the election results.

Like other suspects, Joshua Lollar posted selfies and videos bragging that he was breaching the Capitol and fighting with police, according to the FBI.

One of his Facebook friends took screenshots and alerted the FBI.

Agents say they interviewed Lollar at his home in Spring where he admitted that he took part in the chaos. He turned over his cell phone full of evidence.

Lollar is charged with:

Obstructing or Impeding Law Enforcement Officer During Civil Disorder

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Obstructing Federally Protected Functions

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Impeding or Disrupting Official Functions

A 10-page court document details a long list of evidence against Lollar, primarily from his own social media accounts.

‘Busting in’

A selfie released by the FBI shows Lollar with the Capitol in the background and another shows him on the Capitol steps with other rioters. He was wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on it, a red MAGA ballcap, a black jacket and a grey/black gaiter-style face covering.

Lollar joined thousands of others at a rally where President Trump repeated lies about election fraud and urged them to “stop the steal” and march on the Capitol.

After the speech, hundreds of pro-Trump rioters broke through police barricades, shattered windows and climbed up the side of the Capitol to get inside.

Lollar admitted he was part of the mob, according to the FBI.

A photo on his Facebook page shows a crowd wearing Trump gear crammed inside a hallway with the caption “Busting in.”

‘Inside the Capitol’

Another screenshot shows uniformed Metropolitan police officers in the Capitol Rotunda.

“Lollar is part of a crowd that is attempting to push through a line of law enforcement officers, including at least three MPD officers in riot control gear, who are trying to keep the crowd back,” FBI agents said.

Bodycam footage from one of the officers shows a man, believed to be Lollar, wearing a gas mask, tan body armor vest and black gloves.

“Sorry they are jamming the phones so I can’t do much about a live stream or uploading. I’ll do my best, it’s about to get spicey [sic] boi!” Lollar posted.

‘Fought with cops’

He continued to implicate himself hours later.

“Yeah, I’m good. Just got gassed and fought with cops that I never thought would happen. I don’t know what we can do, but I’m trying my best to get it done peaceful. We can’t loose [sic] our America.”

A woman, believed to be Lollar’s sister, repeatedly urged him to delete his posts and “clean his page.”

But it was too late. The damage was done.

At a hearing Friday, the judge decided Lollar should remain behind bars through the weekend.

“The big problem is he told pretrial he has guns and he refused to go into any details about them – how many guns he has, what kind they are,” prosecutor Robert Johnson said at the hearing. “So until we can get the guns taken care of and in someone else’s possession … we’re not comfortable with him being out.”

Johnson said Lollar also has a history of mental health issues.

Dozens of other suspects, including a Houston police officer, have been charged as a massive FBI investigation continues. If convicted, they could face prison time and hefty fines.