A Texas man has been arrested in the death of a Belleview woman whose dismembered and decapitated body was found in June, Marion County Sheriff's deputies said.

Christopher Lee Takhvar, 43, has been charged in the death of Robin Lee Upson, 63.

Upson's mutilated body was found June 11 in the Ocala National Forest. A tattoo helped investigators identify her.

The victim's family told investigators that Takhvar, a friend and business partner of Upson for 20 years, had borrowed their van but did not return it. The van was found in Orlando, and investigators discovered evidence that it had been used to transport and dispose of Upson's remains.

Detectives said forensic evidence showed Upson had been killed and dismembered at her home.

Takhvar was arrested Aug. 15 in Jefferson, Texas, on a warrant for stealing the van. A Marion County detective went there to interrogate him. During the interview Takhvar admitted to killing Upson, claiming self-defense, the detective said.

The detective said Takhvar admitted to dismembering the body and said he buried the missing body parts in her backyard.

Forensic technicians and the medical examiner found Upson's head, arms and legs in her yard.

