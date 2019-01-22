HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies made an arrest following an ongoing undercover drug investigation Thursday, and neighbors say it will make a difference in the area.

According to the arrest affidavit, an undercover detective met with Michael Adkins, 36, on Jan. 2 and 3 for a drug transaction at a house on Gulf Breeze Circle near the intersection of Florestate Drive.

Police say they had been getting complaints since July from the area about a lot of code violations and houses selling crack, spice, meth, and all types of drugs.

Nocco said during a press conference that he received reports that people were "shooting up openly and defecating in the streets," and that neighbors were being "terrorized by these people."

Both days, the detective asked Adkins for $100 worth of crack cocaine, which he produced, according to the affidavit.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Deputies executed a narcotics search warrant and say they discovered 1.2 grams of meth, 1.8 grams of crack cocaine, half a Hydromorphone pill, and 10 morphine pills in a lockbox.

Adkins was arrested and sent to the Pasco County Detention Center in Land O' Lakes. Deputies say he admitted to selling crack cocaine and meth.

He faces charges for possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was also placed under arrest for possession of cocaine and selling cocaine.

During the search warrant, deputies also arrested William Dew, 46, for possession of a smoking pipe and spoon, which tested positive for opiates. Deputies say he admitted to buying drugs from people who had sold drugs from his house for quite some time. He was arrested for operating a drug house.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Nocco also said Dew is a documented white supremacist with multiple arrests for drug possession. The sheriff said that something good did come out of the situation in that he plans on selling his house, "Because he's tired of police being involved in the area."

"This is about quality of life," Nocco added. "People have felt like prisoners in their home."

Nocco had the following message to give to drug dealers, "You kill families. You kill loved ones. You get teenagers, you get them addicted, they become addicts and then they die because of these overdoses … Your greed, your ignorance, your demeanor toward humanity and these families -- we’re not going to tolerate that here.”

Residents of the area agree.

"The community is taking a breath now," a resident said.

