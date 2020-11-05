Georgia has no hate crime law allowing charges at the state level.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Justice Department says federal prosecutors are assessing whether to bring hate crime charges in the slaying of a black man in Brunswick.

Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 after a pursuit by a white father and son who told police they thought he was a burglar.

The men were arrested more than two months later and charged with felony murder.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement Monday that the department's Civil Rights Division and federal prosecutors in Georgia are looking at evidence to decide whether hate crime charges are warranted.

Georgia has no hate crime law allowing charges at the state level.