Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joined officials from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol Wednesday morning to announce the arrests of 44 people allegedly involved in "large scale" methamphetamine trafficking.

The sheriff's office, the FDLE, local law enforcement and Border Patrol spoke Wednesday morning at a news conference.

The sheriff's office said "Operation Meth Death Peddlers" was an undercover HIDTA investigation that resulted in 44 arrests, 3 warrants and the seizure of 50 pounds of meth, money and firearms.

"I continue to hear this drumbeat around the state of Florida that this is low level, non-violent crime," Judd said. "Well, ladies and gentlemen, I want the senators, I want the people that [are] continuing this drumbeat about low level, non-violent crimes to go talk to the family members of that 858 that died in 2017, and is going to be probably that or close to 1,000 that died in 2018, and try to convince them that, that drug is non-violent because I know it is, and you know it is."

Investigators said they learned meth was being brought in from Mexico to California and then delivered to Polk and Highlands counties, and other areas like Texas, Georgia and South Carolina. Of those arrested, investigators say nine are in the country illegally and are being held in Polk County on ICE holds.

The sheriff's office said one suspect has been deported to Mexico but has a Polk County warrant for his arrest.

Collectively, the suspects are charged with 85 felonies and 50 misdemeanors.

"Everything about meth is violent and destructive," Judd said in a release. "It destroys lives, ruins families, and kills people. These drug dealers have blood on their hands. They make money off the misery of others."

