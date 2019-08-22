PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City police say they've arrested four people so far in connection with several incidents of men being lured to a home, beaten and robbed.

Police say the men were lured to a home through social media, believing they would be "socializing with an attractive female." When the men got there, a woman would take them inside, where officers say they were "robbed, viciously tortured and beaten" by the people inside.

Officers say the men were then held against their will and told if they didn't cooperate, their families would be harmed. The men were then taken in their own cars to ATMs around Plant City to empty their bank accounts, according to police.

Police say once the men gave their money, they were let go. However, police say the people who took their money also kept the men's cars.

Planty City police say so far five people have been identified and four arrests have been made.

Thomas Nolasco: Charged with kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm and battery

Joshua Rodriguez: Charged with kidnapping, robber, aggravated battery with a firearm and battery

Carina Bailon: Charged with principal to commit kidnapping, robbery and battery

Melissa Long: Charged with principal to commit kidnapping, robbery and battery

Police say there is also a warrant out for the arrest of James T. Smith.

The department said the investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has more information about these incidents, they are asked to call Detective Mark Dunnam at 813-757-9200.

