ORLANDO, Fla. -- A pair of good Samaritans stopped a would-be kidnapper at the Orlando International Airport, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

The two travelers confronted and pinned to the ground a 49-year-old man who officers say walked up to an 8-year-old girl and her mother, wrapped his arms around the child's waist from behind, picked her up and began walking away with her.

The girl screamed.

The suspect, Alfredo Hernandez Sanchez, shouted "This is my girl," according to his arrest affidavit.

Police say the girl was mentally traumatized, but she was not physically hurt.

Sanchez, of Kissimmee, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, WKMG reported.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail, where his bond was set at $20,000.

