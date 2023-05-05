Not guilty plea filed for man accused of murdering woman, their 2-year-old son

Thomas Mosley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 21-year-old man charged with the murder of a woman and their 2-year-old son has entered a not guilty plea, the Pinellas County courts confirmed Friday.

Thomas Mosley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. 2-year-old Taylen Mosley's body was found inside the jaws of an alligator in Lake Maggiore — 13 miles away from where his 20-year-old mother Pashun Jeffrey's body was found, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a previous news release.

Florida prosecutors are currently seeking the death penalty for Mosley. Friday's court documents also noted that Mosley's pre-trial hearing will begin on June 12.

The murder investigation began Thursday, March 30, when officers responded to Lincoln Shores Apartments, off of 4th Street North, after Jeffery's family voiced their concerns about the 20-year-old and said they saw blood on the sidewalk in a path leading away from her apartment, the affidavit reads.

The family reportedly called management at the apartment complex who entered the home and found Jeffery dead.

Authorities say they found "in excess of 100 wounds" on the 20-year-old's body.

At the apartment, police say they found a bloody fingerprint on a cleaning bottle that was intentionally placed under a bed and a bloody shoe print with a Gucci emblem on the bathroom floor where Jeffery was found.

According to the affidavit, the fingerprint from the cleaning bottle was identified as belonging to Mosley.

Documents say around 8:42 p.m. Thursday, Mosley went to the Lake Maggiore area in St. Pete before continuing on to his mother's which is about 10 blocks away from the lakes.

Holloway said the 2-year-old's body was intact when found, however, officers killed the alligator.

In charging Mosley with first-degree murder, authorities say he "did throw or place" the child into the lake, "thereby inflicting...mortal wounds."

Taylen, whose body was found inside an alligator's mouth following an exhaustive search, died of drowning, according to a county medical examiner.

The St. Petersburg Police Department confirmed the Pinellas County medical examiner's finding Monday morning in a news release.