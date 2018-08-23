A Thonotosassa woman fatally shot her boyfriend, then reported it as a suicide, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies say.

Deputies received a call about 7:44 p.m. Monday of a suicide attempt at a home in the 11300 block of North U.S. Highway 301.

Rebekah K. Dean, 25, told them her boyfriend, Thimothy Passmore, 32, had shot himself.

Passmore was declared dead at the scene.

Sheriff's detectives went over forensics and inconsistencies with Dean's story with the State Attorney's Office, which charged Dean with manslaughter with a weapon.

Deputies say Dean admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine during the time of the shooting and that she and Passmore were involved in a domestic dispute.

She is being held without bail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP