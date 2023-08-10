Thornton police said the dog was found Monday.

THORNTON, Colo. — A police department in Adams County is searching for the owner of a dog that was found on Monday. Thornton Police (TPD) said the dog was severely malnourished, and that they have opened an animal cruelty investigation.

The emaciated Doberman was found near East 120th Avenue and Quebec Street, police said. In pictures from a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers poster, the dog's ribs and hips are clearly visible. Authorities think the male dog is 4 or 5 years old.

The dog is getting medical care and is on the mend, police said.

Thornton Police said anyone with information on the who may have owned the dog is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

