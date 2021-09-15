Three men charged in shooting death of 8-year-old PJ Evans

PJ Evans was shot and killed while playing video games inside an apartment. Police say he had just gotten back from school and football practice.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Police have arrested three men in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old PJ Evans.

PJ was killed on Aug. 24 after someone opened fire outside an apartment complex in Landover. He was inside one of the units playing video games, having just gotten back from school and football practice.

Police have arrested 23-year-old George Shamman in Montgomery County, 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha, and his brother 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha in Hyattsville.

The Prince George's County Police Department says all three men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons-related charges. They remain in the custody of the department of corrections and are waiting on bond status.

During a news conference, Prince George's County Police Police Chief Azeez said the suspects were no strangers to the criminal justice system. Detectives are still working to determine the motive and what happened inside the apartment complex.

Detectives arrest and charge 21 y/o Desmond Nkwocha, 23 y/o Mark Nkwocha and 23 y/o George Shamman for Killing of 8-year-old on August 24th: https://t.co/EXj0mi7XGK #PGPD #FirsttoServe pic.twitter.com/0xwszcW86I — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 16, 2021

Chief Azeez said witnesses were really instrumental in providing leads in this case. He said with the help of other local agencies and the Bladensburg Police Department they were able to bring justice.

PJ's mother, Tiffany Evans was also at the news conference and she shared an emotional 'thank you' to the members of the police department.

"I can't thank yall enough," Evans said. "And yall just let my son's name live on. And to all parents hug your children..."

PJ was buried Friday. The fallen 8-year-old's uncle Antoine Dotson said the family is still struggling with the emotions of losing PJ but are happy to see the people allegedly responsible for his death off the street.

"They cannot commit this crime with anybody else," said Dotson. "So, yeah. We're overwhelmed, you know, with emotions right now. Happy, sad. We just buried PJ on Friday. So, for us, we're still struggling with those emotions. But, this is a good day. This is a good day."

Police do not believe PJ was the intended target of this shooting.