CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Three people were wounded during a shooting at a strip club in unincorporated Clearwater on Wednesday night, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting took place about 10:13 p.m. at Baby Dolls, 13383 US Highway 19 N.

Two people were taken to a local hospital, while a third went on their own accord, deputies said.

There was no other information immediately available.

