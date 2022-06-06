'Tiger King' star Doc Antle charged with money laundering

Prosecutors said the wild animal trainer believed the money was the proceeds of an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with laundering more than half a million dollars.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that the wild animal trainer believed the money was the proceeds of an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.

Antle and a co-defendant, Omar Sawyer, were arrested Friday and each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Their attorneys did not immediately comment on the charges.